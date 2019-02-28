|
Kiltie Christopher Aged 68 years, passed away
peacefully on 1st February 2019,
after a short illness.
Son of the late Kathleen,
brother of Robert and late sister Jean.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March 2016 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be left in the donation box provided or sent
direct to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU Tel: 01903 713939
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
