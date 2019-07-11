Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Edwards

Notice Condolences

Christine Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Christine
"Chris" Passed away peacefully on
28th June 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Dave,
much loved mum of Paul, Helen and Suzanne and loving grandma of
Liam, Myles and Alys.
Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take
place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31, High Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.