EDWARDS Christine
"Chris" Passed away peacefully on
28th June 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Dave,
much loved mum of Paul, Helen and Suzanne and loving grandma of
Liam, Myles and Alys.
Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take
place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31, High Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 11, 2019