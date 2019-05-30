|
Burgess Chris
(Lofty) Passed away peacefully on 22.4.19
aged 53. Much loved husband of Celia Burgess, loving dad of Paul, Kirsty and Katie and grandad of Amy and Adam.
He will be very sadly missed all of his family and many friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who attended Chris's funeral.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton.
c/o Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW tel 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on May 30, 2019
