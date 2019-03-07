Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
74-77 St. Pancras
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 7LS
01243 782136
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
13:00
St Andrew's Church, West Dean
Charles Mills Notice
Mills Charles John Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2019, aged 92 years.
A true country man, respected
and admired by all.
Dearly loved and greatly missed
by his children, Jonalyn, Vivien and Jonathan and the extended family.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 14th March at St Andrew's Church, West Dean at 1.00pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
to The Royal Agricultural
Benevolent Institution.
All enquiries to Whites Funeralcare,
74-77 St Pancras, Chichester,
PO19 7LS. Tel:-01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
