Catherine Vick

Notice Condolences

Catherine Vick Notice
VICK Catherine Margaret (Cathy) Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on 17th November at St Richards Hospital. Beloved wife of Grahame,
a truly beautiful, kind and amazing
woman. Cathy was courageous beyond belief in her fight against Huntington's Disease and maintained an indomitable, happy and fighting spirit throughout. She was so brave and an
inspiration to everyone who knew her. Cathy was loved more than words could ever express and will be so sorely missed. She will never be forgotten and will be loved forever.
The funeral will be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
17th December at 11.45pm.
All enquiries to Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG. Tel 01243 773311.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
