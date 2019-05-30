|
|
|
Richardson Carole Lilian Passed away peacefully on Thursday 9th May 2019 at
St. Wilfrid's Hospice.
Much loved Daughter, Wife, Mother and Nana who will be sadly missed by all the family and by everyone she touched.
Funeral to take place on 3rd June at Chichester Crematorium, followed by celebrations of her life at
Chichester Park Hotel.
Carole's request was that it was a bright occasion, so no black please.
Family flowers only please, but kind donations to the Fernhurst Center and St Wilfrid's Hospice gratefully received. Please send c/o
N. Coyne, 12 Owers Way,
West Wittering, Chichester,
West Sussex PO20 8HA.
Enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
4 New Parade, Cakeham Road,
East Wittering, PO20 8EA Tel: 01243 671396
Published in Chichester Observer on May 30, 2019
Read More