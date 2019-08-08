Home

BURLEY (née Visser)
Carla Francina Formerly of Poplar Way,
Midhurst, passed away
peacefully on 25 July 2019 at her care home in Cambridge, aged 95.

Devoted wife of the late John,
much loved mother of Ann,
mother-in-law of Alan and
grandmother of Emma and
Katharine, and friend to many.

Funeral at Cam Valley Crematorium,
Cambridge CB10 1FE on
Thursday, 22 August 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only.

Donations in Carla's memory may be
made to Macmillan Cancer Research,
via the InMemory web page at
www.peasgood&skeates.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 8, 2019
