PEARCE Bronwen Marion Died peacefully at home with her family on 8th February 2019, aged 75 years.
Funeral Service to be held on Saturday 23rd February 2019, in The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made via
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bronwenpearce or by cheque payable to Versus Arthritis, and sent c/o
W. Wraight & Son. The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG
Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
