The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
74-77 St. Pancras
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 7LS
01243 782136
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
Brian Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Brian Walter Passed away at home
on 28th May 2019.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and soon
to be great-grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 2.45pm.
All who knew Brian very welcome.
This will be a celebration of Brian's life, so no black please.
Family flowers only but donations if wished to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Enquiries to Whites Funeralcare,
Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on June 13, 2019
