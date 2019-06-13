|
TAYLOR Brian Walter Passed away at home
on 28th May 2019.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and soon
to be great-grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 2.45pm.
All who knew Brian very welcome.
This will be a celebration of Brian's life, so no black please.
Family flowers only but donations if wished to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Enquiries to Whites Funeralcare,
Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on June 13, 2019
