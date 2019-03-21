Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Raymond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Raymond

Notice Condolences

Brenda Raymond Notice
RAYMOND Brenda Passed away peacefully on
14th March 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of George and mum to Kevin and Gary. A much loved grandmother. She will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service on Thursday
28th March at Chichester Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations in Brenda's memory may be sent to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.