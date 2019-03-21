|
RAYMOND Brenda Passed away peacefully on
14th March 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of George and mum to Kevin and Gary. A much loved grandmother. She will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service on Thursday
28th March at Chichester Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations in Brenda's memory may be sent to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
