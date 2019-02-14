Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
14:00
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Ford

Notice Condolences

Brenda Ford Notice
FORD Brenda Rosemary Loving widow of Michael, mother of Nigel and Gregory and a beloved grandmother, peacefully at Wellington Grange, Chichester, on Wednesday
6th February 2019, age 82.
Funeral to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Tuesday
26th February at 2.00pm.
All enquiries, or donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care in memory of Brenda, c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.