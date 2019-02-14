|
|
|
FORD Brenda Rosemary Loving widow of Michael, mother of Nigel and Gregory and a beloved grandmother, peacefully at Wellington Grange, Chichester, on Wednesday
6th February 2019, age 82.
Funeral to take place at Chichester Crematorium on Tuesday
26th February at 2.00pm.
All enquiries, or donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care in memory of Brenda, c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
