Bill Mackenzie Notice
MACKENZIE Bill Peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital on 13th June 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Dawne,
much loved father of Carole, Ian and Sandra and a dear grandad to Harriet,
Emily and Hugo.
Funeral service at Chichester Cathedral on Friday 28th June 2019,
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only
Donations for Chichester Cathedral may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 20, 2019
