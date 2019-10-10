|
|
|
TOOVEY Betty Passed away peacefully on
23rd September aged 91 years.
Much loved widow of James Toovey (retired Veterinary Surgeon)
of Funtington.
Loving mother of
Jennifer and Catherine.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's, Funtington on
Friday 18th October at 3pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Funtington Good Neighbours.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 10, 2019