Stevenson Beryl Joan Sadly passed away on 7th June 2019 aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of the late William,
Mother of Jonathan, Nick and Julie, Grand Mother and Great Grand
Mother. Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 11.45am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on June 20, 2019
