FAIRALL Beryl Passed away peacefully
on 15th June 2019 aged 93.
Much loved Wife, Mother
& Grandmother.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1.15pm
on Wednesday 10th July 2019
at Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
Southern Co-operative Funeralcare, 230 Chichester Road, North Bersted, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Telephone: 01243 865119
Published in Chichester Observer on June 27, 2019
