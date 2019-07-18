|
KING Bernadette Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 29th June, aged 84.
Loving wife of recently departed Stan, beloved mother to
Susan, Jeremy, Jennifer, Trevor,
David & Amanda and grandma of
13 and great-grandma of 10.
We will be celebrating Bernie's life at
St Mary The Virgin Church,
The Street, Frensham GU10 3EA on
Friday 2nd August at 1.00pm
to which friends and acquaintances
are all welcome.
A Service of Commemoration with a requiem mass will be held on a later date at the Catholic Church of
the Divine Motherhood &
St Francis of Assisi, Midhurst.
May she rest in the peace of the Lord.
Enquiries to Reynolds Funeral Service, Chichester Tel: 01243 773311.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 18, 2019