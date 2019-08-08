Home

Barry Goodman Notice
GOODMAN Barry (Graham) Passed away peacefully on the
17th July 2019 aged 71 years.
Much loved husband and
father of Caz and Chanel.
Barry will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Chichester Crematorium
on 19th August at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only
If desired, donations by cheque
payable to Crohn's and Colitis UK c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester,
PO19 8AW, 01243 782209
or via the online tribute page at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
click on view funerals & tributes.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 8, 2019
