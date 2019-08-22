|
|
|
STRIDE Barbara Passed away peacefully at home on 13th August 2019 aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Pat,
much loved mother of Nick & Carol,
loving grandmother of Rory and Ottalie. Funeral service is taking place today, Thursday 22nd August at 11.45am.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to St Wilfrids Hospice
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019