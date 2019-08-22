Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Stride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Stride

Notice Condolences

Barbara Stride Notice
STRIDE Barbara Passed away peacefully at home on 13th August 2019 aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Pat,
much loved mother of Nick & Carol,
loving grandmother of Rory and Ottalie. Funeral service is taking place today, Thursday 22nd August at 11.45am.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to St Wilfrids Hospice
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.