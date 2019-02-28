|
JONES Barbara Passed away on 5th February, aged 96.
Much-loved wife of Bill, loving mum
to Clare. She will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to either
"Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance"
or "Edward James Foundation Ltd"
(West Dean Gardens).
Cheques can be sent
c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis PO21 3HG or by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
