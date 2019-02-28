Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Bognor Regis
6 Nyetimber Lane
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 3HG
01243 268681
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:15
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jones

Notice Condolences

Barbara Jones Notice
JONES Barbara Passed away on 5th February, aged 96.
Much-loved wife of Bill, loving mum
to Clare. She will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to either
"Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance"
or "Edward James Foundation Ltd"
(West Dean Gardens).
Cheques can be sent
c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis PO21 3HG or by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices