|
|
|
GREENSHIELDS Barbara Passed away peacefully at
Barnham Manor on 29th June 2019 aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Archie and much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service Holy Cross Church, North Bersted on Wednesday 17th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to the Sussex Wildlife Trust or the Weald and Downland Living Museum c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 11, 2019