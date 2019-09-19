|
|
|
Fairall Arthur Harold Passed away peacefully
on 12th September 2019 aged 99.
Much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed by all of
his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: Co-operative Funeralcare 230 Chichester Road, North Bersted,
PO21 5BA Telephone: 01243 865119
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 19, 2019