Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. Bryder & Sons Funeral Directors
The Gables, Upperton Road
Petworth, West Sussex GU28 9AB
(179) 834-2174
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Pulborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Osborne

Notice Condolences

Anthony Osborne Notice
OSBORNE Anthony
'Tony' Passed away on
17th February, 2019 aged 81 years. Much loved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin and friend.
Retired Police Officer at Pulborough, Petworth and Midhurst,
he will be much missed.
His funeral service will take place on Friday, 8th March at St. Mary's Church, Pulborough at 2pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired via
W. Bryder & Sons, 01798 342174.
There will be no formal dress code
and all are welcome.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.