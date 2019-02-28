|
|
|
OSBORNE Anthony
'Tony' Passed away on
17th February, 2019 aged 81 years. Much loved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin and friend.
Retired Police Officer at Pulborough, Petworth and Midhurst,
he will be much missed.
His funeral service will take place on Friday, 8th March at St. Mary's Church, Pulborough at 2pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired via
W. Bryder & Sons, 01798 342174.
There will be no formal dress code
and all are welcome.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More