The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00
Worthing Crematorium
Anthony Jay Notice
JAY Anthony Richard Age 87 years.
Late of Old Coachouse, Bognor Regis, died on 2nd August at Fulford Residential Care Home, Littlehampton, after a short illness. Dearly loved Husband of the late Doreen, cherished Father to Adele and Simon, and much-loved Grandfather to Finn, Leo, Katie and Eva and respected Father-in-law to Gabriel.
Please join us to celebrate Anthony's life at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August at 10:00 am with refreshments afterwards at
Arun View Inn, Wharf Road, Littlehampton.
'A life well lived'.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 8, 2019
