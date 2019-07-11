Home

Anthony Baker Notice
BAKER Anthony John
'Tony'
(Bakes) Passed away at home in
Bognor Regis on 28th June 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving Dad of Carol, Nicky and Kelly, beloved Grandad Baldy and
devoted great grandad.
A stalwart of Bognor Regis FC,
he will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary Magdalene Church,
South Bersted on
Wednesday 17th July at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor
Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 11, 2019
