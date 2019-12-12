|
|
|
FIELD Anne Rosemary Passed away at Wexham Park Hospital, Slough on 1st December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Anne was a much loved wife,
mother and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday 18th December 2019,
in Emsworth Methodist Church, at 5pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to Alzheimer's Society and can be sent c/o
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.
Tel No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 12, 2019