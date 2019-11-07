|
HENDERSON Anna Peacefully on 30th October 2019,
at St.Wilfrid's Hospice, aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of David,
loving mother of Neil & Kate,
loving mother in law of Sophie & Marc, doting nanna to Oscar, Albie & Bonnie.
Funeral service at
Chichester Cathedral on
Monday 18th November 2019, at 3.30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice
may be sent to
Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 7, 2019