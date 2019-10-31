Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
15:45
Guildford Crematorium (GU7 3DB)
Ann Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Ann Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Ann (née Silk) Beloved wife of Wally (Walter),
dearly loved mother of Christopher and Kristina, treasured mother-in-law of Claire, much loved grandmother of Dan, Hannah and Becky and loving sister of June, passed peacefully away in the early hours of Saturday 26th October, aged 80.
Funeral at Guildford Crematorium
(GU7 3DB) on Wednesday,
6th November at 3.45pm.
No flowers, please, but donations -
if desired - in Ann's memory to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Roger Poat
and Partners, Duck Lane, Midhurst, GU29 9DE tel: 01730 812094.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019
