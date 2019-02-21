|
|
|
BRAY Ann Jennifer
née Greatorex Passed away peacefully at
St Wilfrid's Hospice on
12th February 2019, aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of John and mother of Clare and Vanessa,
loving grandmother and great grandmother.
Thanksgiving Service
at St Mary Magdalene
Church, South Bersted on
Friday 1st March at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice or Friends of Chichester Hospitals may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG Telephone
01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 21, 2019
