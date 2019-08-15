|
|
|
COUSINS Angie
(née Harriott) Passed away peacefully on
8th August 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Paul, dearly loved sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 12.30pm. Flowers or donations to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 15, 2019