Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:30
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Angie Cousins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angie Cousins

Notice Condolences

Angie Cousins Notice
COUSINS Angie
(née Harriott) Passed away peacefully on
8th August 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Paul, dearly loved sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 12.30pm. Flowers or donations to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.