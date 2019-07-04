Home

MacARTHUR
Dr Alastair Passed away peacefully on
14th June 2019, aged 102 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eve,
father of Angus and Tig,
Grandfather of Amy, Willie and Tommy
and Great Grandfather of Oscar.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Alastair's funeral has already taken place, but donations in
his memory may be made to the
British Heart Foundation c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR Tel 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 4, 2019
