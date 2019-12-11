|
Mr William Porthouse Warsop Mr William Porthouse, also known as Bill, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service in the chapel.
Born in Bransty, Whitehaven, Cumbria and a resident of Warsop from 1953, Bill was a mining surveyor, completing an apprenticeship and working as a deputy until 1953, when he moved to Warsop as a surveyor with the National Coal Board Planning Department, Edwinstowe. He served with the RAF as an airman for three years from 1942.
His interests included playing golf, cricket, photography, walking in Cumbria and classical music.
Bill who passed away at King's Mill Hospital, leaves friends and neighbours.
Mourners were Mr and Mrs A. Scott, Mrs E. Munnings, Mrs D. Bradford, Mr R. Jones; Mrs E.A. Tattersall (rep family), Mr S. Watson, Mr P. Sansom; Mr M. Hawkins, Mr J. Stevenson, Mr D. Ramsdale, Mrs J. Johnson (rep Royal Air Force Association), Mr N. Richardson (Royal Air Force Standard Bearer); Mr and Mrs Sansom (rep Mr and Mrs Lyons in Australia), Mr B. Eastwood; Mr and Mrs A. Hodgeson (rep Mrs A. Harris, Mr and Mrs D. Butler), Mrs V. Fethney, Mrs E. Laughton; Miss S. Whitchurch (rep Tallents Solicitors).
Floral tributes were from neighbours and friends, donations received in lieu of flowers were for the Salvation Army.
The service was conducted by Michael Elliott and arrangements were by G. Gilbert Funeral Service, Kirkby.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 11, 2019