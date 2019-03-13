Home

W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Vincent Vick Notice
VICK Vincent Joseph Of Church Road, Clipstone
Passed away 24th February 2019
aged 85 years. Funeral service
Friday 22nd March 2019 at 10.00am
All Saint's Church, Clipstone followed by burial at Clipstone Cemetery
Family flowers by request. Donations,
in lieu of flowers, are for MIND and
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice c/o W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral
Directors 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town NG19 0HW Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 13, 2019
