Notice Condolences Lifelong Warsop resident Mrs Vera Helen Tomlinson, aged 86, of Friar Lane, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service at Warsop Parish Church, on 26 February 2019.

Vera leaves four children Alan, Julie, George and Kay; two grandchildren Robert and Natasha and two great grandchildren Ella andToby.

Vera worked at Shoe Co and Metal Box before retiring.

She liked going on holidays in UK and abroad with her family, including with some of her brothers and sisters, and particularly enjoyed Blackpool and Mablethorpe, where she had a chalet. She also enjoyed dancing and was always one of the first up on dance floor at parties.

Mourners were Mr A. and Mrs S.Tomlinson, Mrs J. and Mr W.Taylor, Mr G.Tomlinson, Mr A.Bird, Mrs K. and Mr N.Tuffley, Mr R. and Mrs J. Hinson, Mr J. and Mrs N.Hickling, Miss N.Salisbury, Mrs J.Hughes, Miss K. Tuffley, Ms S.Morley, Mr A.Morley, Mr P.Morley, Mr D.Morley, Mr M. and Mrs S. Morley, Mr D.Morley, Mr S.Morley, Mr L.Morley, Mr and Mrs K.Morley, Mrs C.Merriman, Mrs I.Spencer, Mr J. and Mrs D.Spencer; Mrs J. Davies (rep Mr D.Davies), Mr D. and Mrs L.Spencer, Ms J.Spencer, Ms A. Spencer, Mrs M. Gibbons, Mrs E.A. Spencer, Mr H. Morley, Mr K. and Mrs K. Morley, Mr R. Morley, Mrs K. Spinks, Mr P. and Mrs K. Spinks; Mrs C. Green (rep Mr. M Green), Miss S. Green, Mr R. and Mrs C.Smith, Mr M.Smith, Mr M.Smith, Ms J.Tomlinson, Ms J.Thompson, Mr A.Thompson, Mr N. and Mrs S.Chappell, Mr C.Tomlinson, Mr P.Tomlinson; Mr J. Fenyn (rep Fenyn Family); Mrs M.Smith (rep Family), Mrs K.Gascoinge, Miss M.Smith; Mrs G.Gibbons (rep Mr N.Gibbons), Mrs S.Poxson, Mrs P.Sage, Ms E.White, Mr P.Sansom; Mrs O.Archer (rep Mrs J. Armstrong), Mr C. and Mrs M.Ducker, Mr K.Emery, Mr R.Slaney, Mr J.A.Hodgson, Mr H.Roberts, Mr M.Webster, Mr T.J.Salisbury, S. Drury; Ms K. Whatmore Gundel (rep Ms K. Frost and Ms S. Jones), Ms A. Plant (rep Mitchel Family), Mrs L.Bonser (rep Mr D. Bonser and Family), Mrs L.Wiggins, Ms C.Reed, Mrs J.Steven, Mrs T.Bennett, I.Spencer, Ms S.Hutchinson; Mrs D.Shepherd (rep Mrs B. Simpson), Mrs S.Barks.

Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £235 for Dementia UK.

