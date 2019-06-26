|
|
|
Csehi Vendel Steven Dorothy and family would like to thank relatives, friends
and neighbours for their kindness, cards and messages of sympathy during a very difficult time.
Donations kindly given for
Dementia UK raised £705.50.
Thanks to Keith Brown for his
support and understanding,
Tony Ingham, Jenni and Team
for their kindness and
professionalism throughout.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at
Hatzfeld Care Home for the way
they cared and loved
Vendel during his illness.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 26, 2019
