HODGETTS Trevor Died 15th
October 2013.
Six years since
we lost you.

God saw you were getting tired,
and a cure was not meant to be,
so he put His arms around you,
and whispered come with me.
With tearful eyes we watched you,
as we saw you pass away,
although we love you deeply,
we could not make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us ........ He only takes the best.

Love forever, wife Marl and sis Marilyn, Craig, Nick, Emma, Bec, Bliss, Cameron and Norman xxx
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 9, 2019
