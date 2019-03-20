|
|
|
TYSOE Tony Tony's wife Diane would like to express her heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers. The money raised is going to Jerry Green's Dog Rescue.
She would like to thank his nurses and doctors at the Royal Hospital, Calow and his doctor at Sheffield Hospital, also the doctors and staff at the Shires Healthcare GP Surgery at Shirebrook.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 20, 2019
