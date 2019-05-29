Home

Terry Wooding

Notice

Terry Wooding Notice
WOODING Terrence (Terry) Terry's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and flowers at this difficult time.
Donations received will be donated to Sherwood Forest Hospitals Gamma Scanner Appeal.
We would particularly like to thank AMG Carers, Dr V. Pearce (Churchside Medical Practice), Adam Humphries for his service and comforting words and everyone at A.W. Lymn for their care and attention.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 29, 2019
