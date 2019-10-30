|
|
|
Anderson Terence Paul (Terry) of Main Street, Blidworth , formerly of North Shields passed away after a long illness on 17th October, aged 69 years.
He was a much loved husband of Sheila (nee Smith), brother to David, brother-in-law to Sandra, Jean and Walt.
The funeral service is to be held at Mansfield Crematorium on 6th November at 13.15. Friends please meet at the Crematorium.
Please note family flowers only, donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK can be given at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to K.Gregory, Funeral Services. Tel; 01623 466620
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 30, 2019