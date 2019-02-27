|
|
|
HILL Steven Leslie
'Steve' Passed away peacefully on 5th February 2019, aged 56 years. Devoted Husband and Soul mate to Debbie, loved and cherished Son of Edna and Leslie, adored Brother of Wendy, Brother in law to Pete, much loved Uncle of Beverley and Jenny, Great Uncle to Grace and the late Edward, also much loved Son in law, Brother in law, Uncle, Great Uncle, Cousin and good friend to many.
A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at Trent Valley Crematorium, Aston On Trent, Derby DE72 2AF on Wednesday 27th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in Steve's memory to benefit, Yes to Life, Treetops Hospice (Risley) and Just for Dogs, may be given at the service.
All enquiries please telephone 01332 281442.
No formal dress code, colours are welcomed, we believe this is what Steve would have liked.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 27, 2019
