|
|
|
HEIGHWAY Steven David 17th December 2007
They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles, no one knows how many times that we have sat and cried. We'd like to tell you something, so there won't be any doubt, you're so wonderful to think of, but so hard to live without. Deep in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered in every way. No tears, no verse can ever say how much we miss you every day.
Love Mum & Dad, Jacqueline, Jayne, Joanne & families xx.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 11, 2019