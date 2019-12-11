|
TUFT Shirley Shirley's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in lieu of flowers which raised £255 for Gracie's Cat Rescue. We would particularly like to thank all staff at Ashcroft Nursing Home for their care and compassion when looking after Shirley. Also thanks to Speed the Plough for providing refreshments following the service.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 11, 2019