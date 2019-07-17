Home

Notice

Roy Grindle Notice
GRINDLE Roy Roy's family would like to thank everyone for their support and sympathy following their sad loss. Special thanks once again to Clare Baggaley for conducting the beautiful service and to those who cared for Roy during his illness. We would also like to thank all at Co-op Funeral care for their kind consideration and staff at The Junction for providing excellent refreshments. Donations in lieu of flowers raised £600 for The John Eastwood Hospice and King's Mill Hospital Gamma Scanner Appeal.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 17, 2019
