Dickinson Roy On 1st June passed away aged 90 years.
Much loved partner of Dorothy (d.2019) and widower of Harriet (d.2001).
Loved and sadly missed by Stewart, Amanda and all the family.
Funeral service will be held at
Gedling Crematorium, Lambley
on Friday 12th July at 1.30pm.
Donations if desired to
The Salvation Army, c/o
D J Hall Funeral Directors,
Verne House, King Street, Southwell and afterwards at The Wheatsheaf, Southwell.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 26, 2019
