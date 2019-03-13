|
Mr Ronald (Kerry) Sparkes of Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale, passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, aged 69.
Ronald was born in Mansfield, but lived most of his life in Kirkby.
He worked at Metal Box and the NHS stores. For the longest period he worked for the East Midlands Electricity Board.
Ronald enjoyed sailing and was a member of Sutton Sailing Club. He also liked gardening, walking, biking and reading.
Ronald leaves his wife Susan Sparkes. The cremation service took place at Mansfield Crematorium.
Mourners were, Mrs S.Sparkes, Mrs C.M.Page, Mr and Mrs J.Page, Mr and Mrs D.Newton, Mr and Mrs T.Morley, Mr L,Newton, Miss S.Newton, Mr K.Pearson, Mr and Mrs Stringfellow, Mrs N.Allen, Miss D.Stockton, Mr L.and Ms R.Vaughan; Mr Fish (rep Ms A.Owen), Mr and Mrs K.Holmes, Mr and Mrs J. Turner; Ms K.and Mr L.Brailsford (rep Mr P.Housley), Mr J.Clarke, Ms C.Wilkins, Mr M.Payne, Miss Y.Holmes; Miss L.Darnell (rep Mr J.Darnell and The Darnell Singers); Mr and Mrs C.Vardy (rep Mrs G.Yates), Mr M.O'Brien; Mr W.Walker (rep Mr D.Braithwait), Miss L.Cope, Mrs D.Milner, Mr D.Dicks; Miss R.Poffley (rep Mrs L.Britton), Mr and Mrs A.Wilson; Mr R.Rack (rep Pye Hill Voice Choir), Mr J.and Mrs M.Lee; Mr M.Wilshire (rep Ms A.Wilshire and Mr L.Wilshire), Mr D.and Mr T.Wright, Mrs J.Wright; Mrs C.Moore (rep Mrs J.Thomas; Mr and Mrs M.Wright (rep Mr D.Bartram).
Floral tributes were from the family and great-niece Freya.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Jez Prance. Arrangements were by Ken Gregory & Sons.
