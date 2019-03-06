|
HARRISON Ronald William Of Budby Avenue, Mansfield.
Passed away on 9th February 2019, aged 73 years.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 11th March, St Edmunds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse at 11.00 followed by burial at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for John Eastwood Hospice. All enquiries to
A. W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Woodhouse,
Tel 01623 623765, www.lymn.co.uk.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
