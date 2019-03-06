Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W.Lymn The Family Funeral Service
The Old Farm
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 9JZ
01623 623765
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
St Edmunds Church
Mansfield Woodhouse
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Harrison

Notice Condolences

Ronald Harrison Notice
HARRISON Ronald William Of Budby Avenue, Mansfield.
Passed away on 9th February 2019, aged 73 years.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 11th March, St Edmunds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse at 11.00 followed by burial at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for John Eastwood Hospice. All enquiries to
A. W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Woodhouse,
Tel 01623 623765, www.lymn.co.uk.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.