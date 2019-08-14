|
|
|
HUGHES Robert Arthur Robert's family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral and who sent cards, messages of sympathy and also for the donations which raised £700 for MNDA.
Special thanks to all the healthcare professionals who looked after Robert, especially Dr Saam Sedehizadeh and the MND team at QMC. Thanks also to Adam Humphries for the lovely service and David Combe and everyone at
A.W. Lymn for their care and support at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 14, 2019