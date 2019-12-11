|
|
|
Bamford Rita nee Wilton Of Mansfield, passed away at King's Mill Hospital on 29th November, aged 82 years, with husband Les, daughter Michelle and friend Sheila around her. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 18th December 2019, Mansfield Crematorium, at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please with donations, if desired, to the British Red Cross.
Funeral details from A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Tel:01623 622116 www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 11, 2019