Thompson Rachel
(nee Johnson) 6th November 1971
to 19th August 2019.
Rachel's family, her son Daniel, mother Aileen and sister Rebecca would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations in lieu of flowers raised £325 for the RSPCA.
We also thank Mrs Valerie Pearce for her comforting words and service at Mansfield Crematorium and for the care and support of AW Lymn, Mansfield.
